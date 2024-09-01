Philip Broberg Set for Bigger Role With Blues
The St. Louis Blues made one of the most exciting moves of the summer by tendering qualifying offers to and ultimately signing a pair of Edmonton Oilers' restricted free agents. By bringing in defenseman Philip Broberg and winger Dylan Holloway to St. Louis, they potentially improved their roster in a drastic fashion. If all goes according to general manager Doug Armstron's plan, the Blues could be returning to the postseason in 2024-2025.
If the Blues do make it back into the playoffs, there's no doubting that both Holloway and Broberg will feature into it. But Broberg especially has the chance to become a top-four defender with St. Louis. Armstrong said so himself when speaking to the media recently.
"We think it's a good investment for us, for the Blues," he said regarding their contracts. "We think highly of these players, we think they're going to be key players on the team."
Broberg has all of the tools to be a force for the Blues. He's a heads-up defender, capable of making a strong outlet pass and skating the puck away from pressure. He's also grown into his body and is learning to better use his 6'4 frame to gain leverage in the defensive zone. He showed some flashes of it with the Oilers, and his 10 postseason games last year displayed a glimpse of his ceiling. Still, the former top-10 draft pick hasn't taken that next step in Edmonton and was unlikely to receive a larger role there. A fresh start in St. Louis is exactly what Broberg needs to progress like everyone believes he can. Armstrong discussed what exactly he sees in his game that gives him that hope.
"I think his skating. He's just an elite skater," Armstrong said. He's got very good hockey sense. He can recover lost ice, a good stick down low, a good frame. He just has to become a man and I think he's working towards that every day in the gym."
Heading into the 2024-2025 season, the Blues have a wide open spot in their top two defensive pairings with Torey Krug out for an indefinite amount of time. Broberg has the opportunity to play alongside veteran puck-mover Justin Faulk, which might be the ideal balance. Broberg's He might also play his way into a top pairing role, and the potential for he and fellow giant-on-skates Colton Parayko could be too promising to pass up. Wherever he ends up, Broberg is certain to have a bigger role with the Blues.
