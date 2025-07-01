Hurricanes Complete Sign-and-Trade With Rangers
The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers became the second pair of organizations to complete the rare NHL sign-and-trade as the 2025 free agency window opened. After Mitch Marner was moved to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Hurricanes went for their own sign-and-trade and acquired mobile defenseman K'Andre Miller from the Rangers and signed him to a new contract.
The Hurricanes paid the Rangers a heavy price for Miller. Carolina parted with top defensive prospect Scott Morrow, a conditional 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick. For the Hurricanes, it was an easy price to pay. In addition to acquiring Miller, the Canes signed him to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $7.5 million. Carolina General Manager Eric Tulsky applauded the addition to their blue line.
"K'Andre is a defenseman who we feel is a very strong fit for the way we play," he said. "He is just approaching his prime and we are confident that he will excel in a Hurricanes sweater."
The Hurricanes and Rangers have been working hard on this deal. Word first spread that the two sides were working on a potential deal, but it hinged on Miller signing an extension. After negotiations went favorably for Carolina, the Hurricanes and Rangers finalized the blockbuster trade that shook up the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference.
The Rangers sealed Miller's fate with the organization when they signed Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million deal when the free agency window opened. Now, Miller has the chance to prove he was the better investment in Carolina.
