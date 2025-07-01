Rangers Sign Top Free Agent Defenseman
It was rumored for at least a day now, but the New York Rangers are officially signing defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a huge contract. The Rangers picked Gavrikov from the free agent market and signed him to a seven-year deal worth $7 million annually.
Gavrikov spent the last few years with the Los Angeles Kings, and turned into one of the most attractive defensemen on the free agent market. In 82 games this past season, Gavrikov picked up five goals and 25 assists for 30 total points.
In 435 career game between the Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets, Gavrikov has 29 goals and 106 assists for 135 total points.
The Rangers are looking to get their team back on the tracks after a disaster of a 2024-25 season. With Mike Sullivan at the helm behind the bench and multiple key trades, the Rangers might be ready to make their return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
When guys like Aaron Ekblad, Evan Bouchard, and Alexander Romanov scored big contract extensions, all eyes turned to Gavrikov.
The Rangers might not be done making moves on the blue line as a new report indicates they are sending young blue liner K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!