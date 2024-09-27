Jets Legend Signs One-Day Contact, Retires
Since the Winnipeg Jets were revived during the 2011-2012 season, forward Bryan Little was a staple in their lineup. The original draft pick of the franchise when they were the Atlanta Thrashers spent his entire career with the Thrashers/Jets organization. After injuries derailed the end of his playing career, the Jets packaged his contract in a trade to the Arizona Coyotes (now the Utah Hockey Club) for salary cap relief.
Now, the Jets are giving the franchise favorite a much needed reunion to round out his NHL career. In a press announcement shared via their X account, the Jets announced that Little is signing a one-day contract with the team and retiring. The team also announced that they will honor Little's tenure with the team during an October 20th matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Speaking about what this means to him, Little was honored to be given this token of appreciation from Winnipeg.
“It’s a great honour that I can retire as a member of the Winnipeg Jets and end my playing career with the organization where I was drafted and played my entire NHL career,” he said. “I had the privilege to play in Winnipeg and in front of the amazing fans for nine seasons, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to thank the Jets, their fans and the city of Winnipeg. It will truly be a full circle moment for my family and I to celebrate my retirement in the building where I have so many special memories.”
Little played 843 NHL games, all with the Thrashers and Jets. In his career, he recorded 217 goals, 304 assists, and 521 total points. He had five 20+ goal seasons with the team, including a career-high 31 goals during the 2008-2009 campaign. In total, he played in games over 12 seasons with the organization, and now he officially ends his professional career with the Jets.
