Hurricanes Enter ECF Riding Lengthy Losing Streak
The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in the last seven seasons, but an unfortunate streak is following them to their battle with the Florida Panthers. Ever since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, the Hurricanes have failed to collect even one win in the Eastern Conference Final round.
In the almost 20 years since winning the Cup in 2006, the Hurricanes have made the Eastern Conference Final three times and have been swept in each one.
First in 2009 to the eventual Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, then 10 years later they dropped all four games to the Boston Bruins, and most recently in 2023 getting swept by the Panthers. 2025 not only serves as a rematch from two years ago, but a chance for the Hurricanes to reverse this brutal 0-12 losing streak.
The Hurricanes are a completely different team from the one that couldn’t stop Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins in 2009. They’re even a modified version of what failed to collect a win against the Panthers just a couple of years ago.
Most of the main group like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Seth Jarvis are still around from the 2023 series, but they’ve all taken huge steps and improved as star players.
This year won’t be an easy battle for the Hurricanes, as the Panthers look to secure their third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers swept the Hurricanes in 2023 to punch their ticket to the Final, but lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.
Last year, the Panthers ran the gauntlet and won their franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup.
A single win over the Panthers would make for the most successful Hurricanes season since winning it all in 2006. Obviously, their sights are set much higher than a single win in the East Final, but they must first change the course of this losing streak.
