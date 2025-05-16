Hurricanes Stun Capitals, Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
A late third-period goal put the Carolina Hurricanes in front 2-1 over the Washington Capitals. The stunning goal was the latest in a series of stunning developments for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov's tally proved to be the game-winner for the Canes, as they defeated the Capitals by a final score of 3-1. The victory eliminated the Caps and propelled Carolina onto the Eastern Conference Finals.
Following their elimination of the Capitals, the Hurricanes earned their third trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in the past seven seasons. They will face the winner of the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs series in the conference finals.
The Hurricanes were led in this series by outstanding goaltending. Hurricanes starter Frederik Andersen went 4-1 in the series, including one shutout. He allowed more than two goals in just one game during the second-round matchup. In total, he surrendered just seven goals in Round Two.
Svechnikov came up clutch in the final two games of the series for Carolina. He recorded goals in back-to-back contests, and his quick release led to the decisive goal in the matchup.
For the Capitals, the loss is a disappointing end. They were largely expected to be a mediocre team, but they proved the doubters wrong by capturing the Metropolitan Division title. Their captain, Alexander Ovechkin, cemented himself as the NHL's greatest goal scorer in tremendous fashion. Overcoming a broken leg sustained early in the season, he surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the league's all-time goal-scoring leader in the regular season.
Despite the historic feat, the Hurricanes were too great a challenge for the Caps to overcome. The Hurricanes will now face either the defending champion Panthers or a desperate and motivated Maple Leafs team. Regardless, the Hurricanes enter the conference finals red-hot and eager to make their first trip to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2006.
