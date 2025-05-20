Leon Draisaitl Says Oilers Can Handle Canadian Pressure
After a ninth consecutive early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, many hockey fans have started to wonder why the Toronto Maple Leafs can never get it done. The Maple Leafs are routinely one of the best teams in the NHL but have never made it out of the second round with their current core of superstar players.
Some have chalked the struggles up to the immense pressure the Toronto fan base puts on the Maple Leafs. People across Canada are passionate about hockey, it’s their national sport and fans of the Maple Leafs are restless with almost 60 years separating them from their last Stanley Cup championship.
The pressures of Canadian fan bases don’t just rest in Toronto, the Edmonton Oilers also feel a great deal of pressure. Wayne Gretzky helped make the Oilers one of the most iconic teams in the league’s history while superstars of today like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl help keep that iconic status alive.
McDavid and Draisaitl understand that there is no shortage of pressure on them, as well, being two of the highest-paid, and most-skilled players in the NHL and yet to win the Stanley Cup.
“The pressure is higher here, of course,” Draisaitl said. “The media, the fans, the expectations; that’s just the way it is. It’s a hockey country. It starts with hockey, and it ends with hockey in this country.”
Draisaitl noted that he isn’t the right guy to ask about how other teams react to the pressures they feel, but the Oilers can handle whatever is thrown at them.
“I don’t know if teams feel that they get under pressure with that,” Draisaitl said. “But we can handle it. We’re excited to get back to playing and put our best foot forward.”
The Oilers made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, after roaring back from down three games to none in the series. They entered this season with a stronger team and are still alive in the playoffs, preparing for the Western Conference Final.
McDavid, Draisaitl, and the Oilers are another team usually expected to compete for the Stanley Cup each year alongside the Maple Leafs. While dealing with similar pressures from their Canadian fan bases, the Oilers seem to be better equipped for the challenge.
