Hurricanes Forward Announces Early Retirement
After missing the entire 2024-25 season following a neck surgery, Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast has announced his retirement from the NHL. At the age of 33, this is an early and unexpected departure for a key piece of the Hurricanes lineup.
Fast played 11 seasons in the NHL between the Hurricanes and New York Rangers, accumulating 703 games. Over his time at the NHL level, he picked up 91 goals and 157 assists for 248 total points.
“I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world,” Fast said in a release from the Hurricanes. “I am grateful for all of the teammates, coaches, staff and fans from the Rangers and Hurricanes who made my time in the NHL so special, and for my family for everything they did to help me achieve and live my dream. I’d also like to thank Nässjö HC and HV71, organizations that played a vital role in my development into an NHL player.”
Fast was originally a sixth-round draft pick (157th overall) of the New York Rangers in 2010 and signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The 2024-25 NHL season was the final year of Fast’s contract with the Hurricanes.
Fast played his last game at the end of the 2023-24 season, before undergoing a neck surgery in August of 2024. Fast and the Hurricanes knew at the time he would not lace up for the entire 2024-25 season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!