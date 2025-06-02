Bruins Expected to Announce HC Decision Soon
The NHL coaching carousel has been in full operation this offseason with numerous teams looking for a bench boss, including the Boston Bruins. Following a horrid season that saw them finish last in the Atlantic Division, the Bruins are among the teams looking for a new head coach.
The Bruins fired Jim Montgomery after 20 games of the 2024-25 season, replacing him with Joe Sacco on an interim basis. The search for a new commander in Boston kicked off with the start of their offseason, and a decision may finally be looming.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Bruins are expected to make a decision this week with final interviews having been concluded.
“Expect the Bruins to announce their coaching hire early this week,” LeBrun said in a tweet. “My understanding is that they’re down to 2 candidates. They did in-person, final interviews with candidates last week.”
The Bruins have been linked to quite a few free agent head coached since the start of the offseason. Top names like Mike Sullivan and Rick Tocchet were among the early candidates, but they never made it far in the process. Sullivan and Tocchet were both scooped by the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers respectively.
Some of the latest candidates have included possible first-time head coach Marco Sturm and former Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft.
Sacco has also been considered as an option to take over the full-time duty, but his hiring seems like a long shot at this point.
A previous report indicated Sturm was the expected hire, but nothing has been made official.
With the Stanley Cup Final approaching, the NHL’s offseason will soon be in full swing, and all 32 teams will begin looking forward to the 2025-26 season. Head coaches will need to be put in place and the Bruins are looking for a major bounce back.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!