Penguins Expected to Announce HC Decision
For the first time in about a decade, the Pittsburgh Penguins are on the search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Mike Sullivan. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins, Sullivan held head coaching duties in Pittsburgh for 10 seasons and is now behind the bench of the New York Rangers.
As for the Penguins, president and general manager Kyle Dubas is expected to make some big changes this offseason to the lineup, and obviously the coaching staff. With the Stanley Cup Final set to begin and the NHL’s offseason ready to really kick off, Dubas and the Penguins are ready to announce their newest hire.
According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Penguins are in a similar situation as the Boston Bruins and an announcement of a new head coach is expected soon.
“Believe Penguins were in similar boat over the weekend,” Pagnotta said in a tweet. “Announcement could come as early as today on their hire.”
A separate source also confirmed to Breakaway on SI that the Penguins are expected to make an announcement at some point this week.
Pagnotta also mentions the Penguins are likely down to two candidates, with one being former Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith. In parts of five seasons with the Senators, Smith led Ottawa to a 131-154-32 record.
While Smith never led the Senators to a playoff appearance, he helped mold a team in transition, much like the Penguins are right now.
Other candidates the Penguins have been closely linked to are Washington Capitals assistant Mitch Love and former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. Love and Woodcroft have been common names in the rumor mill as multiple teams have opened a coaching search this offseason.
After three straight seasons without a playoff berth, the Penguins are hopeful there is a quick transition back to the postseason. Their coaching hire could have a big impact on what the future looks like in Pittsburgh.
