Hurricanes Lack Push Back Without Key Defender
Through the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Carolina Hurricanes lacked pushback. So much of their game was well played: they outshot the Florida Panthers, scored on a power play opportunity, won more face-offs, and for stretches controlled the pace. It didn't matter in the end, as the defending champions pushed and bullied their way to a decisive 5-2 victory.
As the Hurricanes' coach, Rod Brind'Amour, asserted after Game 1, there were parts of his team's game to like despite the lopsided defeat. One glaring issue is how the Panthers imposed themselves on the Hurricanes, especially in the offensive zone. The precision and anticipation of Jaccob Slavin were neutralized, and the remaining blue line struggled to get back in the fight against the dogged Florida forecheck. It made the absence of Jalen Chatfield all the more important for Carolina, as the team's energy and physical leader recovers from an undisclosed injury. Their head coach spoke about his impact following the loss.
"When you lose key players, it's hard to win," Brind'Amour said. "He's a top-four d-man that logs a lot of minutes that we don't have a replacement for. Not having him is going to hurt."
When exactly Chatfield will return is a mystery. Brind'Amour was coy about his status entering Game 2, not committing one way or the other regarding his availability.
"I know he wants to play," he said. "But if he's not healthy enough, he can't do it."
In the meantime, the Panthers are licking their chops entering Game 2. Florida's pesky style overmatched the Hurricanes in Game 1, and there's no reason to believe it won't work in Game 2 and beyond. Having Chatfield back is the best remedy and counter to that style. And until he returns, the Hurricanes' chances of overcoming the defending champions reduce to nearly zero.
