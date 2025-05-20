Which Players Have X-Factor in Panthers, Hurricanes Matchup?
The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers kick off their Eastern Conference Finals series in Raleigh, North Carolina. This is the second time in three seasons these two teams have met in the conference finals. That familiarity means that each side is well prepared for the star power. Everyone knows the impact players like Matthew Tkachuk, Sasha Barkov, Sebastian Aho, and Andrei Svechnikov provide and the elite starting goaltending in each net.
So, who will be the x-factor for the Hurricanes or Panthers in this series? Let's explore two underrated names that could play huge roles in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Nate Schmidt - Florida Panthers
Aaron Ekbland and Seth Jones receive the lion's share of the attention and praise directed toward the Panthers' defense. It's well earned, as each has played extremely well through two rounds.
But do you know who leads Florida's blue line in scoring during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs? It's Nate Schmidt. The veteran who signed a one-year, $800,000 contract before the season began has been the team's most overlooked contributor so far.
In 12 games, Schmidt's recorded three goals and four assists for seven points while averaging 15:23 minutes of ice time. Head coach Paul Maurice has found the perfect role for him as a bottom-pairing defenseman, and he's rewarded that trust with consistent strong play. As top blue liners like Ekblad and Jones receive continued attention throughout the conference finals, the opportunity is there for Schmidt to continue pacing the Florida defense in scoring.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Carolina Hurricanes
24-year-old center Jesperi Kotkaniemi has shed the pressure of being a top-3 draft pick to become a quality, bottom-six center for the Hurricanes. Since joining Carolina, he's hit or exceeded the 12-goal and 25-point mark every season. A cog in the well-oiled Hurricanes' machine, his play on the fourth line and the penalty kill has been a frustrating and antagonizing experience for his opponents.
With no goals and three assists in 10 games, this series could be the one where Kotkaniemi's game become even more important for Carolina. Relative to the Panthers, the scrappy Kotkaniemi is one of the best suited to withstand and return the punishment Florida will inflict on the Hurricanes. If he can chip in a goal or two while continuing to be a stifling defensive presence, he could help push the Canes to their first Stanley Cup Finals since the 2006 championship run.
