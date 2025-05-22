Stars Goalie Rapidly Climbing All-Time List
The Dallas Stars possess a distinct advantage over the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars have one of the best goalies in the NHL in Jake Oettinger, who provides a significant upgrade over the Oilers' tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.
The difference was evident in Game 1 of their series, as the Stars scored five goals in the final frame and Oettinger shut the door on the Oilers to seal the victory. The win was Oettinger's 32nd postseason victory of his NHL career.
With that victory, Oettinger moved into a tie for the fourth-most playoff wins among American-born goalies in NHL history. His 32 wins sit tied with Jon Casey and Frank Brimsek, and he can move into sole possession of fourth place with his next win.
Casey was the complete opposite of Oettinger during his NHL career. The small and nimble Casey was a staple for the Minnesota North Stars, Dallas' organizational predecessor, in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Undrafted out of the University of North Dakota, Casey would have the best postseason of his career during the 1991 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he played in 23 games en route to a Stanley Cup Finals loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Brimsek is a blast from the NHL's past. A two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Boston Bruins during the 1930s and 1940s, Brimsek collected 32 playoff wins in 68 starts coupled with a postseason goals-against average of 2.54.
Oettinger can leapfrog both with a Game 2 win over the Oilers. If he does, he will have three even more regarded American-born goalies to track down. In front of him are New York Rangers' legend Mike Richer, current Rangers' goalie and Los Angeles Kings' icon Jonathan Quick, and two-time Stanley Cup winner Tom Barrasso. Funnily enough, it was Barrasso who started opposite Casey in the 1991 Cup Finals.
The way the Stars are rolling in the 2025 playoffs, Oettinger has a strong chance to continue adding to his career playoff victories. Still 26, he has plenty of time to climb the all-time list.
