Oilers Goalie Still Building Back Trust
The Edmonton Oilers are once again putting their hope in questionable goaltending in their quest for the 2025 Stanley Cup. The regular season starter, Stuart Skinner, struggled in the opening round, forcing the team to pivot to backup Calvin Pickard. That plan worked temporarily, but injuries forced Skinner back into the starter's crease.
In three games since returning to the Oilers' net, Skinner is 2-1 with back-to-back shutouts. The sudden turnaround has made Edmonton confident about entering the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars, but should they be?
The biggest reason why the Oilers should be worried is that Skinner has shown boom or bust results throughout his entire career. He's gone through stretches of sheer dominance, where he looks like he is the best goalie in the NHL. Then, he falters and goes through incredibly poor stretches. Does that sound at all like his 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs so far?
There is no discounting or dismissing Skinner's play in the last two games. Without him, there is no way the Oilers eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights in Round Two. He shut the door on the Golden Knights, but that doesn't mean he will do the same against the Stars.
The Oilers need Skinner to find consistency at a crucial time. Otherwise, the Stars will run roughshod over them. Dallas enters this series playing like a well-oiled machine. From starting goalie Jake Oettinger, out to their blue line, and all the way up to their forward group, the Stars are playing their best with no signs of slowing down.
Because Skinner's performance is such a question mark still, the Oilers cannot be content. Their trust is in him, whether they want it to be or not, but he hasn't earned it. With a solid debut in the series, he can continue earning more trust and belief from the Oilers that he can lead them to a championship.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!