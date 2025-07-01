Hurricanes Lock Up Key Prospect
After fumbling the initial Mikko Rantanen trade, the Carolina Hurricanes had to pivot for a better opportunity. In trading away Rantanen to the Dallas Stars, the Hurricanes got back star prospect Logan Stankoven.
The 22-year-old joined the Hurricanes with a year remaining on his contract and was eligible for an extension this offseason. Before the Hurricanes made any moves on free agency day, they announced a long-term extension with their star forward.
“From the moment he arrived in Raleigh, it was clear to us that Logan was a Hurricane,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “We’re thrilled that he agrees, and is committed to being a big part of this organization long term.”
Stankoven and the Hurricanes have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract that will earn him $6 million annually through the 2033-34 season.
In 19 games following his move to the Hurricanes, Stankoven scored five goals and four assists for nine points. In 15 playoff games with the Hurricanes, Stankoven showed some magic with five more goals, two of which were game-winners, and three assists for eight points.
Stankoven entered the 2024-25 season as a possible Calder Trophy favorite for NHL Rookie of the Year. He’s one of the league’s top young players and has a bright future ahead of him in Carolina.
Through 102 career games to this point, Stankoven has picked up 20 goals and 32 assists for 52 total points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!