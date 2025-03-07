Mikko Rantanen Not Worth What He's Asking For
All eyes are on Carolina Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen as the trade deadline closes in, as the goal scorer returns to the trade market six weeks after a blockbuster deal. Rantanen is in the final year of his contract making him a pending unrestricted free agent, and that is exactly where the sticking point has been for more than just the Hurricanes.
Originally with the Colorado Avalanche, rumors started to swirl that Rantanen was looking for a massive contract extension that resembled the deal recently signed by Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl. Before the start of the 2024-25 season, Draisaitl signed an eight-year extension worth $14 million annually.
When Draisaitl’s contract kicks off next season, he will be the highest paid player in the NHL.
Rantanen was not only looking to be the highest paid player on the Avalanche, but one of the richest players in the league. The Avalanche, meanwhile, didn’t want to pay him more than their own superstar in Nathan MacKinnon who makes $12.6 million on an annual basis.
The massive ask on a new deal is what pushed the Avalanche to send Rantanen to Carolina. The Hurricanes offered Rantanen a deal that exceeded $100 million in total, but it wasn’t signed, and he found himself back on the trade block.
The Dallas Stars stepped in looking to acquire Rantanen, but the deal seems to be falling through. According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, a trade won’t happen between the Stars and Hurricanes if a contract extension cannot be signed.
With such a high asking price from Rantanen, the Stars appear to be going in another direction.
That’s three teams with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations refusing to sign Rantanen to his massive asking price. A big reason why Rantanen has not found a deal he’s happy with could be that he’s asking for far too much.
Even with an increase coming to the salary cap, Rantanen just isn’t worth that much money. He’s a great player and can contribute to a Cup, he did that in Colorado, but only a certain few players can genuinely ask for that kind of salary and get it.
Draisaitl is one of them with 944 points (393G-551A) in 781 career games. His teammate Connor McDavid will surely exceed the $14 million mark, but he’s the best player in the world with 1,059 points (358G-701A) in 700 games played.
Rantanen’s former teammates is arguably the second best player in the world with 997 points (360G-637A) in 854 games.
In 632 games played over 10 years in the NHL, Rantanen’s 289 goals and 398 assists for 687 points is great stuff, but not worthy of $14 million annually. Especially since his lack of production since the trade away from Colorado. In 13 games with the Hurricanes, he has a pair of goals and six total points.
If Rantanen goes to free agency this offseason, he is sure to sign for a ton of money, but it may not be with a Cup contender.
