Kings Extend Winger With Postseason Scoring Touch
After playing for four different teams in the past two seasons — and three of them just this past season — Los Angeles Kings winger Andrei Kuzmenko has found a home, for now. Kings' general manager Ken Holland waited until the last day before free agency to extend Kuzmenko to a one-year deal worth $4.3-million.
Kuzmenko was dealt to the Kings at this year's trade deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. It was the second time in little over a month that Kuzmenko was moved.
Given the adjustment period that players undergo after being traded to a new team, Kuzmenko's five goals and 17 points in 22 regular-season games as a King was impressive, considering he had three different sets of linemates last season. Speaking of linemates, Kings head coach Jim Hiller stuck Kuzmenko on Anze Kopitar's left wing with Adrian Kempe flanking the right side, a trio that remained intact through the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. It was there in the playoffs where the line really started to gain chemistry, as they had the team's best expected goals for per 60 minutes tally of any Kings line, per MoneyPuck.com.
The move to put Kuzmenko on the top line gave the Kings' offence a more balanced approach, as they were able to have a second line of Kevin Fiala, Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere.
What Kuzmenko was able to add to this Kings roster was a much-needed scoring touch. For a team that ended the regular season with the league's 27th-best power play, his goal-scoring ability was in dire need for the postseason, which is exactly what Kuzmenko did for the Kings. Through Los Angeles's six playoff games, Kuzmenko's three playoff goals, tied for second on the team, were all scored on the man-advantage.
Don't let Kuzmenko's lone production on the power play fool you; his 0.92 expected goals per 60 minutes during the playoffs ranked third on the team.
Though Kuzmenko is three seasons removed from his 39 goal rookie season as a Canuck, his top shot speed that's in the league's 90th percentile, according to NHL Edge, is still very much in his repertoire. Not only was Kuzmenko's rookie season his highest goal total, but it was also the only year he stayed with one team, and if the Kings give him that stability, it could look good for both sides.
