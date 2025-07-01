Canucks Extend Multiple Stars
It didn’t take long for the Vancouver Canucks to agree to terms with a pair of their key players. Just before the opening of free agency, the Canucks announced extensions for goalie Thatcher Demko and forward Conor Garland.
Both Demko and Garland were about to enter the final year of their contracts, making them eligible for extensions with the Canucks.
29-year-old netminder Demko signed a three-year extension to stay in Vancouver that will earn him $8.5 million against the salary cap. The Canucks are putting a lot of faith into Demko with this deal, especially as Kevin Lankinen impressed and Arturs Silovs helped lead their AHL squad to a Calder Cup championship.
Demko has played in 242 games over his eight-year career with a 126-89-20 record, .910 save percentage and 2.80 goals against average.
Garland is also 29 years old and signed a six-year extension with the Canucks worth $6 million annually.
The key forward found a nice groove during his time with the Canucks. Formerly a member of the Arizona Coyotes, Garland has picked up 75 goals and 120 assists in four seasons with the Canucks.
The Canucks are hoping for a huge bounce-back in 2025-26, and there is belief guys like Demko and Garland can be key pieces to a successful squad in Vancouver.
