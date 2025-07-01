Golden Knights' Mitch Marner Returns to Roots With Number Change
The Vegas Golden Knights have made it official and announced that they have acquired superstar forward Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner is headed to Sin City with an eight-year deal worth $12 million annually, pretty quickly making the Golden Knights true Stanley Cup contenders, yet again.
Marner will arrive as a member of the Golden Knights with a pretty noticeable, but familiar change. Pavel Dorofeyev is already wearing Marner’s No. 16 in Vegas, but the Golden Knights’ newest superstar already has a solution.
During his days in junior hockey, appropriately with the London Knights, Marner wore No. 93. Upon officially joining the Golden Knights, Marner will become the first player in franchise history to wear 93. Once a Knight, always a Knight.
Marner couldn’t wear 93 in Toronto thanks to it being retired for Maple Leafs great Doug Gilmour. A new team means a new opportunity for Marner to return to his roots, and reclaim a number he became very fond of developing into an NHLer.
The No. 93 was so important to Marner he found a way to sneak it into his contract with the Maple Leafs. In 2019, Marner signed a six-year deal worth $10.903 million annually.
Coming off a 102-point season, Marner will have a new home and a new number as he looks to accomplish something he couldn’t in Toronto.
