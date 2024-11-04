Hurricanes Center Named Second Star of Week
Once again, the Carolina Hurricanes are off to a great start to the season, currently sitting among the NHL's elite at 8-2. Early in the season, though, a somewhat surprising player is leading the charge.
Martin Necas has been a core piece of the Hurricanes' lineup for years now, but he's playing like a man possessed right now. In his last three games, the Czech center has nine points (three goals, six assists) to help Carolina win all three contests. Now with 18 points on the season, Necas is seven ahead of the next-closest player, Andrei Svechnikov.
For his efforts over the past few games, the NHL named Necas its second star of the week on Monday afternoon. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins took down the first and third stars, respectively, to help the Metropolitan division sweep the weekly awards.
Necas, 25, has always been a great playmaker. In 372 NHL games, he's recorded 261 points (103 goals, 158 assists) and a +29 rating. Currently, though, he's scoring at a rate he never has before.
“That’s what he does,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said after Saturday's win over the Washington Capitals. “He’s got that ability because his skating is so good. You can definitely see the confidence in him, but I think he’s doing other things right too.”
Despite being a key piece for a contending team, Necas' long-term future in Carolina remains unclear. He signed a two-year, $13 million extension ($6.5 million AAV) this offseason, but before that, he was a popular trade candidate as a restricted free agent. He'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of his new deal, so he'll be free to sign wherever he wants.
For now, though, Necas is solely focused on giving it his all for Carolina, and he's doing an exceptional job of that right now.
