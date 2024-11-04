Wild Superstar a Lock for Massive Payday
Before the start of the 2024-25 season, things got interesting between the Minnesota Wild and their superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov. The Wild wanted more from their star player, while speculation began to rise that Kaprizov might find interest in one day leaving the North Star State.
The Wild made it clear they would do everything in their power to keep Kaprizov in Minnesota, but he still had to bring his best. With 21 points (7G-14A) in 11 games, it’s safe to say Kaprizov is at the top of his game.
Eligible for a contract extension at the end of the season, the Wild won’t have much choice but to give Kaprizov whatever dollar amount he desires. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, it’s going to be a huge number.
“When I say I think he’s going to be in the [Auston] Matthews, [Leon] Draisaitl range, I believe that,” Friedman said. “I think this guy is going to be one of the top-paid players in the league.”
At $13.25 million, Matthews is currently the highest-paid player in the NHL by average annual value. Come 2025-26, Draisaitl will take over with a $14 million salary.
Draisaitl’s teammate, Connor McDavid, is also eligible for a contract extension after the 2024-25 season, and he will no doubt become the highest-paid player in the NHL. That doesn’t mean Kaprizov won’t be in the conversation, though.
At 27 years old, Kaprizov already makes $9 million annually, the Wild have stated no one will be able to pay more than them, and he’s playing like a player worthy of a top three contract in the NHL.
The Wild also can’t let Kaprizov hit the open market. They’ll need to step up and sign the extension a year in advance to save themselves a bidding war.
“The Wild know,” Friedman said. “A, if he hits the market, everyone is going to be chasing after him. And B, he’s that important to their franchise.”
In 289 career games with the Wild, Kaprizov has put up 167 goals and 184 assists for 351 total points. Even after a slow start to the 2023-24 season, he still managed 46 goals and 96 total points.
Kaprizov is tied for the league lead in scoring with his 21 points, and just recently saw a seven-game streak of multiple points come to an end. His production this year is already through the roof and the Wild are hoping it leads to great success.
The Wild might not have the greatest chance of winning the Stanley Cup, but Kaprizov sure keeps them hovering around the conversation, especially as they build the team around him.
