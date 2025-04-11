Hurricanes Get Massive Boost Ahead of Playoffs
The Carolina Hurricanes are getting a big addition to their lineup as they prepare for what is hopefully a deep playoff run. As SKA St. Petersburg’s season comes to an end in the KHL, 23-year-old defenseman Alexander Nikishin will make his way to North America and the Hurricanes in time for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Nikishin and SKA mutually agreed to terminate his contract in Russia so he could make the move to the NHL and join the Hurricanes. Nikishin was SKA’s captain since 2023 and over the course of three seasons became the most productive blue liner in franchise history.
In 193 games with SKA, Nikishin posted 45 goals and 112 assists for 157 points.
The Hurricanes drafted Nikishin in the third round (69th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and have been waiting for his transition over to North America. At the time of the 2020 draft, Nikishin had not yet joined SKA and wasn’t yet known as this sort of point producer.
While their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is already locked in, the Hurricanes hope they can get Nikishin some reps in the NHL lineup before the postseason begins. They have four games left in the regular season. Both are back-to-back situations with the first two coming at home and the final two on the road.
The Hurricanes also already know their first round opponent will be the New Jersey Devils.
Nikishin is a left-shot defenseman who is joining a pretty stacked defensive corps in Carolina. Jaccob Slavin and Dmitry Orlov man the top four on the left side, while they’re usually paired with Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield.
As the Hurricanes look to finally make real noise in the playoffs, Nikishin should be a huge boost to the blue line and the overall offensive output. As long as his game can quickly translate to NHL ice, the Hurricanes could have one of the top defensive groups in the postseason.
