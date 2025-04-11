BU Topples Penn State, Advances to NCAA Championship
The 2025 Men's Frozen Four National Championship is officially set after the Boston University Terriers defeated the Penn State University Nittany Lions. The BU squad withstood the final onslaught of offense from PSU in the final minutes to continue their excellent run in the NCAA tournament. With a 3-1 victory, the Terriers will play for the national title.
Leading the way for Boston University was their pair of superstar freshmen, Cole Eiserman and Cole Hutson. The pair stood out the entire contest, and even linked up for the team's second goal of the game. It was Eiserman's third goal of the tournament and his 24th of the season, continuing a fantastic first year with the Terriers. The New York Islanders prospect is one of the best pure shooters in the NCAA, and he has the makings of a future top-six forward on Long Island.
Hutson, a Washington Capitals prospect, has had one of the most impressive freshmen seasons by a defensemen in program history, and he was once again a difference maker for the Terriers. He looked like a clone of his older brother, Montreal Canadiens defender Lane Hutson, on Eiserman's goal. He led the breakout, carried the puck with poise and patience, and delivered a perfectly placed pass to Eiserman that allowed him to finish the play in tight. He leads the Terriers with seven points in three NCAA tournament contests.
BU was excellent at controlling the pace of this contest. When they wanted to push it, they did so with ease. That was evident during each of their first two goals. Their pressure on Penn State forced a turnover that led to their opening goal, and a turnover opened up an opportunity for Hutson to make another fabulous play.
Despite the loss, this has been a momentous season for the Penn State hockey program. This was their first appearance in the Frozen Four semi-final, and they showed that they are among the top schools in the nation. Things should continue looking up for PSU.
The 2025 Frozen Four Championship is set, as the BU Terriers and Western Michigan Broncos will battle for the national title. BU has won five NCAA championships in its program's history, with their last one coming in 2009. WMU will be playing in its first Frozen Four Championship in program history, hoping to cap off the best season in school history with a national title.
