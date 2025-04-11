Capitals Clinch Top Eastern Conference Seed
The Washington Capitals continue securing their place in the postseason with just a few games remaining in the regular season. They've already clinched the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Following a shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Caps also clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Capitals are now guaranteed home ice advantage all the way through the Eastern Conference portion of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Through 78 games, the Caps have a record of 50-19-9 for 109 points and have the third best goal differential in the league with a +66.
It's been a banner regular season for the Capitals. The team rebounded from a tough 2023-2024 campaign to give their future Hall of Fame captain another shot at the Stanley Cup.
In addition, Alex Ovechkin's historic goal scoring pursuit has fueled the team's improvements. With his 41st goal of the season, Ovi surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. Now he hopes to take that momentous achievement and keep that going into the playoffs.
As the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Capitals will play the second Wild Card team. If the current standings hold, the Caps would take on the Montreal Canadiens in the opening round. It would be an excellent matchup pitting two teams on polar opposite ends of the organizational spectrum. The Caps are in their swan song era, hoping to make another championship run while they can.
The Canadiens are hoping their championship window is just opening. Their captain, Nick Suzuki, is hitting his prime while winger Cole Caufield closes in on his first 40-goal campaign. Add in an excellent season from rookie defenseman Lane Hutson and the late-season addition of rookie winger Ivan Demidov, and things are looking up for Montreal. They'll hope to start their playoff run with an upset in the opening round.
