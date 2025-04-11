Rangers Offensive Outburst Too Little, Too Late
The New York Rangers exploded offensively against the New York Islanders. They scored nine goals against their Metropolitan Division opponent, earning a crucial two points and keeping their slim playoff chances alive.
Where was this Rangers team over the last two months? Center Mika Zibanejad recorded two points against the Islanders, his third straight game with a point. His seven points in the past three contests are more than he collected in the previous 13. That slump and scoring inconsistency has plagued the entire team, not just Zibanejad, but he's the perfect example of the Rangers coming on late.
It's too little, too late for the Rangers, unfortunately. They have three games left in their regular season, need to win each one, and still require help to clinch the final Wild Card spot. They trail the Montreal Canadiens by six points, but the Habs have a game in hand over the Rangers in addition to their multi-point cushion.
It's possible everything falls the Rangers' way and they sneak into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's also possible that this outburst was one last gasp from New York. It's unlikely to fuel them forward but will likely make the next few games even more heartbreaking to the locker room and fans.
The Rangers require significant overhaul this summer, and a few games of offensive success shouldn't change that. They are a team that has some excellent building blocks in players like Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox, and Igor Shesterkin. They also have excellent complementary players like JT Miller, Will Cuylle, and Vincent Trocheck. Still, this roster is far from championship worthy and is barely deserving of the status of playoff contender.
That's what makes this incredible game for the Rangers so disappointing. They are a team with potential that's repeatedly faltered this season. This was an example of what they can do when it all comes together, but it comes far too late to salvage the Rangers' season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!