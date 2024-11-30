Hurricanes Defender Thriving in KHL
The Carolina Hurricanes have one of the best drafting strategies in the entire National Hockey League. It's noticeable how well they succeed at scouting every night when they play, as their lineup is loaded with players they scouted, drafted and developed into NHL talent.
Outside of the NHL, the Hurricanes have multiple players that project to be successful players in Carolina soon. One of the most exciting of those prospects is defenseman Alexander Nikishin. The Russian puck-mover was the team's third-round pick in 2020, but hindsight says he should have been a first-rounder.
The 23-year-old is currently thriving in the KHL playing for SKA St. Petersburg. Over the past few seasons, he's established himself as one of the premier defenders outside of the NHL. Two seasons ago he recorded 11 goals and 55 points in 65 games and followed that up with 17 goals and 56 points over 67 games while wearing the captain's "C" for SKA last year.
This season, he's taking on an even larger defensive role while still putting up impressive offensive numbers. Speaking to Daria Tuboltseva of RG.org, Nikishin discussed his progress in the KHL and taking on more responsibility this season.
"In my first season with SKA, I scored a lot of points, in the second season as well, and now the third is underway. I have to push through it," Nikishin said. "Just chasing points isn’t the answer—it would only work to my detriment. I try to help the team defensively, and, when possible, offensively. I'm not obsessed with points. It is what it is."
And despite the increased defensive zone play, he's still finding ways to produce points. Over the first 28 games of the season, he has six goals and nine assists. With the arrival of former Hurricanes defender Tony DeAngelo, Nikishin is rounding out his game without the pressure of having to score like a forward. It's paying off in dividends, as the Hurricanes are chomping at the bit to bring the young Russian defenseman over to North America as soon as possible.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!