Hurricanes Nearly Made Blockbuster Trade With Canucks
The Carolina Hurricanes took a huge swing in a three-team deal that saw them acquire Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks and Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche. They dealt Martin Necas and Jack Drury to the Avalanche are part of the deal, but this is certainly one of the biggest trades the NHL has seen in a long time.
According to a few reports, the Hurricanes nearly went in another direction. As the dust settled on the blockbuster move with the Blackhawks and Avalanche, TSN’ Pierre LeBrun tweeted that the Hurricanes were close to making a deal with the Vancouver Canucks.
T.J. Miller and/or Elias Pettersson have been hot trade topics in Vancouver, and another report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman states the Hurricanes had a couple of offers for the Canucks.
“They were also working on the potential of one of two deals with Vancouver,” Friedman said. “One of them involving J.T. Miller, the other involving Pettersson. They were talking to the Canucks about both players.
Friedman noted in a written 32 Thoughts blog that the Hurricanes were ready to make moves. In one simple sentence, he expressed his belief that the Hurricanes were a team to watch.
“They are ready to pounce,” Friedman wrote.
The Hurricanes certainly pounced, even if it wasn’t the move many have been waiting for involving Miller or Pettersson.
“Ultimately, they chose this path, they went for Rantanen,” Friedman said.
While the Hurricanes took their big swing with the Avalanche and Blackhawks, the Canucks still hold Miller and Pettersson and continue to wait for the right team to come along to make a deal with. The New York Rangers nearly had a trade set for Miller, but the Canucks backed off.
The Rangers are still very much in the race for Miller, but Pettersson has gained traction in recent days as the more likely trade piece. The Canucks haven't been liking what they're seeing in return offers for Miller.
