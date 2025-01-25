Hurricanes Land Multiple Stars in Blockbuster Avalanche, Blackhawks Trade
The trade gates are opening as the Carolina Hurricanes have committed to loading up for the final stretch of the season. According to multiple reports, the Hurricanes are adding star forwards Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Chicago Blackhawks.
As part of the massive three-team blockbuster deal, Martin Necas and Jack Drury are heading from the Hurricanes to the Avalanche.
Nothing has been confirmed by any of the teams and the full details are yet to be released, but this move seems to be a massive trade with some of the biggest names in the NHL.
Rantanen is in the final year of his contract, and it seemed likely the Avalanche had no interest in making a trade involving their top goal scorer. Necas spent most of his offseason in the midst of trade discussions while waiting for a new contract to be signed.
Necas and the Hurricanes eventually agreed on a two-year deal worth $6.5 million annually. Since dropping the puck on the 2024-25 season, Necas became one of the biggest surprise stories by leading the Hurricanes in scoring.
In 49 games played, Necas has 16 goals and 39 assists for 55 total points. Rantanen is leading the Avalanche with 25 goals with an extra 39 assists for 64 total points.
The Blackhawks agreed to retain half of Rantanen’s $9.25 million salary cap hit in exchange for at least a third-round pick. Further details are yet to be confirmed as a trade call is still to be made.
Hall is heading to the Hurricanes with 24 points (9G-15A) in 46 games played this season with the Blackhawks.
Drury will be 25 years old in early February and has nine points in 36 games with the Hurricanes this season.
The Hurricanes were one of the leading teams involved in discussions with the Vancouver Canucks in attempting to land J.T. Miller in a deal, but their patience may have paid off in a big way.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!