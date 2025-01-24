Report: Canucks' Elias Pettersson Trade Talks Picking Up
All eyes remain on the Vancouver Canucks as they work to sort out the drama between star forward J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. A feud between the two has forced the Canucks hand and a trade has become all but certain for one of the key forwards. At different points, each name led the trade talks.
More recently, it seemed that Miller would be the most likely name to be traded, but the Canucks haven’t been pleased with the return offers. A deal with the New York Rangers nearly happened, but the trigger was never pulled.
With Miller’s price tag possibly being too low for the Canucks to stomach, Pettersson’s name has popped up again on trade radars.
According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, the Canucks aren’t happy with what teams are offering for Miller and may pivot to Pettersson.
"Don't be surprised to hear the Elias Pettersson trade talk ramp back up,” Robinson tweeted. “Vancouver is unhappy with the offers for Miller, and it'll be a lot easier to recoup value in a Pettersson deal.”
A report from Elliotte Friedman not long ago noted that Pettersson told the Canucks front office he does not want to be the one that gets traded. He signed an eight-year contract extension last season and is set to earn $11.6 million annually until 2032 in Vancouver.
The Canucks are expecting quite the haul for whoever they move, and for good reason. Sure, both Miller and Pettersson are having down years production-wise, but they’re not far removed from their own 100+ point seasons.
Last year, Miller scored a career high 37 goals and 66 assists for 103 points. Pettersson scored 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points the season before.
Despite recent struggles from both skaters, it makes sense that Pettersson would capture the bigger return. He’s five years younger with far more hockey to be played. He costs more money, but 100-point seasons are more likely with him than with Miller.
The Canucks want as big of a return as possible for whichever star player they decide to trade. If Miller’s price gets too low, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Pettersson’s name re-appear on the block.
