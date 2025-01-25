Jets Winger Records First Career Hat Trick
A rising winger for the Winnipeg Jets had a career-best night in their recent victory over the Utah Hockey Club. 23-year-old forward Cole Perfetti was the star of the night in the Jets' 5-2 win over Utah, nothing his first career hat trick.
The Jets were led to victory by the offensive performance of Perfetti, with each of his three goals coming up clutch. The former first-round pick opened the scoring in the game when he notched a power play goal late in the first period.
He'd make his next game-breaking moment with just over five minutes remaining in the third period. Perfetti pounced on a loose puck and put it behind Utah goalie Connor Ingram. His second of the game would turn out to be the game winner for the Jets as he put the team in front 3-2.
A few minutes later, Perfetti would achieve the hat trick for the first time. Taking a generous feed from veteran winger Nikolaj Ehlers, he was able to deposit his third goal of the game into an empty net, sealing the win and a night to remember for the young winger.
The hat trick performance continues what has been another step forward in his NHL career. Just his third full season with the Jets, he's increased his output each year and is on pace to do so once again. Last year he posted an even 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points in 71 games. This year, he has 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points through 50 games. He should eclipse the 40-point plateau for the first time in 2025 if he continues on this scoring pace.
The Jets are one of the best teams in hockey, and it's contributions throughout the lineup that are fueling their ascent in the Western Conference. Perfetti is an excellent example, as he's filled in the team's top-nine forward group and giving them another productive player night in and night out.
