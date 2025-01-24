Devils Out on Canucks’ J.T. Miller
The Vancouver Canucks have had multiple teams express interest in disgruntled star forward J.T. Miller, but the New Jersey Devils may no longer be in the running. While the Canucks continue to work hard on completing a deal, a report from Responsible Gambler believes the Devils aren’t willing to match the asking price.
According to a source with rg.org, the Devils don’t want to mortgage their future for 31-year-old Miller who isn’t reaching his potential this season. Top defensive prospect Simon Nemec has been a topic of interest, but the Devils have not been entertaining the idea of trading the former second-overall pick.
“Why would a team trade a highly drafted, promising, right-shot defenseman?” the source asked. “That is not the type of player you move for an older player.”
The Devils may be looking to upgrade their offense, and are looking at centers, but Miller doesn’t fit their bill. Miller would end up playing third line center in New Jersey, behind Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.
“If he wants to play center, he would be your third center, right?” the source said. “I mean, he is not playing over Jack Hughes, not playing over Nico Hischier. He could play the wing, but he wants to play center.”
Heated rivals like the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes are still in the running for Miller and likely leading the race, but the Devils are no longer entertaining the idea.
The Canucks are likely trying to get a trade wrapped up before the 4 Nations Face-Off starts in just under a month. Miller is set to represent Team USA at the tournament and certainly won’t want to carry the drama to the international stage. Or worse, be dealt while representing his country.
“It is coming to a head, and it is going to be very interesting," the source said. "The feeling is it happens before the Four Nations.”
