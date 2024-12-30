Top Hurricanes Defender Injured, Timeline Unknown
The Carolina Hurricanes will be without one of their top defensemen due to injury. With the team returning from their holiday break and heading into the new year, the team's head coach shared a disappointing injury update.
Hurricanes defender Shayne Gostisbehere, who has been one of the top players for the Canes this season, has an upper-body injury. The team's head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, shared the news. He also shared that he and the organization aren't exactly sure of the timeline for his return, describing it as a bit more than a few day set back, but not going as far as to call it a long-term injury.
"I'm not sure of the length of it, but it'll be more than day-to-day." Brind'Amour said. "That's all I can tell you right now."
The Canes will now have to find a way to fill the offensive production that Gostisbehere is providing this season. In his second stint with Carolina, he's off to one of the best starts of his career. Through 35 games, he has six goals and 21 assists for 27 points while averaging 19 minutes per game. Those numbers put him in the top-10 of scoring among NHL defenders this year, tying him with the likes of Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers.
Without Gostisbehere in the lineup, the Canes recalled another puck moving defenseman from their AHL affiliate. Ty Smith is set to make his team debut after being called up. He plays a similar, albeit far less effective, game to the veteran defender he is replacing. Making his debut with the Hurricanes, Smith can show that he is an NHL defenseman with a strong showing over the next few games.
The Hurricanes are fighting for their place in the Metropolitan Division. They are currently 22-13-1 with 45 points, sitting third in the division ad comofortably in a playoff spot. They have a five point lead on the fourth-place Pittsburgh Penguins, but will need to continue winning to hold onto their standing. The road to do so will be a bit tougher without their top offensive defenseman available.
