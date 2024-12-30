Penguins Forward Pokes Fun at Sidney Crosby's Milestone Moment
The Pittsburgh Penguins witnessed history in their win over the New York Islanders as Sidney Crosby picked up his 1,034th career assist. With a helper on a second-period power play goal, Crosby surpassed Mario Lemieux as the Penguins’ all-time leader in assists.
While Crosby notched another Penguins record, he also moved into sole possession of 12th all-time in NHL assists.
The crowd at PPG Paints Arena gave Crosby an appropriate standing ovation and head coach Mike Sullivan awarded him the game puck, but the goal scorer had a little more fun with the moment.
Crosby was the primary assist on Michael Bunting’s team-leading seventh power play goal. Bunting signed the stick he used to score the goal to gift to Crosby, but added a quick jab in the message.
“To Sid, you’re welcome.”
Bunting was acquired by the Penguins at the trade deadline last season, but quickly became a fan and locker room favorite. He has 40 points (17G-23A) in 58 games since being traded from the Carolina Hurricanes.
While up 1-0 in the second period, the Penguins were given a power play opportunity and after having the milestone assist pulled off the scoresheet the previous night, Crosby and Bunting were making sure it stuck this time.
Crosby collected a pass from Philip Tomasino behind the Islanders’ net and quickly settled the puck before finding Bunting with some room. As Crosby sent the pass to Bunting, he was being shoved into the boards by Alexander Romanov.
With his back facing the rest of the ice, Crosby’s pass made it through Ryan Pulock to Bunting’s stick for a perfect one-timer.
This time the assist would stand as the 1,034th helper of Crosby’s Hall of Fame career. The previous night on Long Island, another Bunting power play goal was initially assisted by Crosby, but the league later took to point away from Crosby.
Stripping Crosby of the assist in New York made for a better outcome in Pittsburgh and a better opportunity for Bunting to crack a good joke with his signed stick.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!