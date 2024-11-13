NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes Surging
The top of the NHL standings haven't changed much in the last week, but there is one clear change: the Carolina Hurricanes are surging. The Winnipeg Jets continue to make NHL history with each passing game, but how did the rest of the league fare? Let's take a look at the latest power rankings.
10. Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks just edged out the Dallas Stars, but the Stars won't be off this list for long. The Canucks continue to show they are a threat, and they still aren't getting the most out of top center Elias Pettersson. With a 7-3-3 record and the 13th most points in the league despite playing the least amount of games, Vancouver should continue ascending this list as the season progresses.
9. Vegas Golden Knights
Hey, the Vegas Golden Knights can win away from home ice! With a 9-4-2 record, the Golden Knights are biding their team until the postseason yet again. The team's top players are bringing elite production and the recently extended Shea Theodore is playing like he's still trying to earn that new contract.
If the goaltending gets figured out, the Golden Knights will be trouble. In the meantime, they remain one of the best 10 teams in the league.
8. Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are for real this year, at least that's what their front office believes. A 10-4 record to start the year made their general manager pull the trigger on a trade to add to their roster, re-acquiring Stanley Cup-winning center Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome are forming a dynamic duo to lead the Caps, and it's a huge reason they are such an improved team in 2024. Combine that with the addition of goalie Logan Thompson, and the Capitals have a renewed sense of optimism in the season outlook.
7. New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils had a weird week. They beat the defending champs handedly, but then were blanked by the San Jose Sharks.
What's consistent is their offensive production across their forward group. Over their first 19 games, they have seven forwards with at least 10 points, and that does not include a pair of reliable veterans in Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula. The Devils are deep at forward, are getting hugely improved defensive play with a healthy Dougie Hamilton, and
6. Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings lost their best player for several months during the preseason, but despite the absence of Drew Doughty the team is improved from last year. Center Quinton Byfield has had a slow start as well, but still the team is 9-5-3 and at the top of the Pacific Division.
5. New York Rangers
The Rangers might not be drawing as much buzz now that season is in action, but don't sleep on the Blue Shirts any time soon. The team hasn't hit their stride yet, but they are still 9-4-1 through 14 games. A loss to the Winnipeg Jets pushed them down the list, but the Rangers remain a team to watch in the Eastern Conference.
4. Florida Panthers
The defending Stanley Cup champions remain strong, dangerous, and a threat to repeat. Playing in the toughest division in the NHL, they are the leaders in the Atlantic as the season approaches the first quarter mark.
3. Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes are on fire lately, going 9-1-0 over their last 10. It's enough to catapult them into second place in the Metropolitan Division and into the third spot on the latest power rankings.
It's no fluke either in Carolina. The team's goal differential is an absurd +23, which aside from the ridiculous Winnipeg Jets., is the best mark in the NHL. The Hurricanes are surging, and they look like the top team aside from the Panthers in the Eastern Conference.
2. Minnesota Wild
The Wild are red-hot, and aside from the top team on this list, there isn't a better team in the NHL right now. Kirill Kaprizov is an MVP candidate and right at the top of the NHL scoring leaderboard. Their goaltending is elite between veteran Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson and the occasional contributions from youngster Jesper Wallstedt. It's taken a few weeks, but the Western Conference and the league is beginning to acknowledge how good the Wild are.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The least mystery involved in this list is the top team. The Winnipeg Jets are having the best start in NHL history and are a natural choice to continue leading the power rankings. They continue to win impressively, with their last three victories coming over the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Dallas Stars. The bottom will fall out from under the Jets eventually, but it's not yet.
