Watch: Devils Rookie Scores Gorgeous First NHL Goal
The New Jersey Devils opened their season with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Playing in that game and making his NHL debut was rookie defender Seamus Casey. The 20-year-old puck mover made the leap from the NCAA to the New Jersey roster this year and he's making an immediate impact for the team.
After opening the season by playing nearly 14 minutes of ice-time, Casey stepped up his game again in the Devils' rematch against the Sabres. Halfway through the game, the defenseman recorded his first NHL goal and tied the game up at 1-1. The goal was an absolute beauty and it was a golden example of why the Devils covet him so highly.
After taking a pass in the offensive zone, Casey surveys the scene with his head up. He lures the defending forward towards him and beats him with a shot fake, giving him a wide open lane just a few strides in. With only the goaltender to beat, Casey rips a snap shot over the Sabres' net minder and is immediately mauled in celebration by his teammates.
This start to the season continues the trend of an excellent summer and training camp for Casey and the Devils. Over the preseason, he recorded two points and looked like was ready for a full-time NHL role.
The Devils selected Casey with the 46th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. He was a standout young player with the United States National Team Development Program and he committed to the University of Michigan prior to New Jersey drafting him. Over two seasons with the Wolverines in the NCAA, he became one of the best blue liners in the program, highlighted by 45 points in 40 games as a sophomore last season.
Now with the Devils, Casey is eager to show he's that same puck-moving, point-collecting defender that can give them a huge boost to their bottom pairing. With this beauty of a first goal, Case is off to an excellent start.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!