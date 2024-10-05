Penguins’ Erik Karlsson Closes Door on Injury Worries
The Pittsburgh Penguins opened their training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season without a key superstar defenseman on the ice. Erik Karlsson suffered an upper-body injury before the start of skates and was off the ice away from his Penguins teammates for a few weeks.
Head coach Mike Sullivan continued to list Karlsson as day-to-day throughout camp and was sure from the start that he would be ready for the Penguins season opener against the New York Rangers.
Karlsson didn’t play in a single preseason game but did begin skating with his teammates in recent practices. He told Golf Digest’s “The Loop” podcast that his plan was to be healthy and ready to go when the regular season opens.
Karlsson recently doubled down on his statement and says he plans on playing against the Rangers.
“I’m going to be ready and good to go on Wednesday.”
The 2024-25 campaign will be Karlsson’s second season in Pittsburgh. He played all 82 games of the 2023-24 season but didn’t meet the standards that were expected of him. He scored 11 goals and 45 assists for 56 total points.
Karlsson led Penguins defenders in scoring, but it wasn’t up to the level that everyone knows he can reach. Heading into the new year, Karlsson is expected to bring a much bigger punch to the Penguins lineup.
The Penguins will be excited to have Karlsson ready to go and his presence should help round out a new-look defensive corps.
Karlsson has played in 1,002 career NHL games and scored 189 goals and 628 assists for 817 points along the way. He’s one of the best offensive defenders the NHL has ever seen and will look to return to form in 2024-25.
