Former Hurricanes Defender Leaves for KHL
The Carolina Hurricanes' lineup is nearly set for the 2024-2025 season. While the team trims down their camp roster through the preseason, the one area that feels solidified is their defensive lineup. Bringing in Sean Walker and Shayne Gostisbehere rounded out their top defensive pairings, meaning one of their defenders last season would not return.
Former Hurricanes' defenseman Tony DeAngelo was one of the best available free agents with preseason beginning. Despite having a history of producing at the NHL level, there were no takers for his services. Thankfully for DeAngelo, an opportunity in Europe became available.
Over in Russia in the KHL, one of the top teams is bringing DeAngelo on board. SKA St. Petersburg, one of the top organizations in the KHL, announced that they are sigining DeAngelo to a one-year contract.
DeAngelo has 371 games of NHL experience. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft, he played his first games in the league during the 2016-2017 season with the Arizona Coyotes.
Where he broke out in the NHL was with the New York Rangers. During the 2018-2019 season, DeAngelo posted four goals and 30 points over 61 games and followed that up with a 15-goal, 53-point campaign in 2019-2020.
In two of the last three seasons, DeAngelo has maintained that high level of offense. With the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021-2022, he recorded 10 goals and 51 points. With the Philadelphia Flyers the following season, he put up 11 goals and 42 points.
Last year was a difficult one for DeAngelo. Returning to the Hurricanes, he struggled to find that same level of offense. Over 31 games, he recorded just 11 points, a huge regression for one of the more talented offensive defensemen in the world.
Now DeAngelo will get the chance to show his game is still in peak form with SKA St. Petersburg. He should play a siginificant role with the team, and maybe that can help get him back into the NHL.
