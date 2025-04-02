Hurricanes, Maple Leafs On Verge of Playoff Berth
The Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs had a chance to secure playoff berths on an off day, but their scenarios were busted by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens. This time around, the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs can clinch playoff spots by taking matters into their own hands.
Both the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs will enter their Wednesday night games with a chance at securing their spots in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Hurricanes are set to face off against the Washington Capitals, and all Carolina needs to do is secure at least one standings point. A win or at minimum forcing overtime will be enough for the Hurricanes to clinch a playoff spot for the seventh consecutive season.
Holding a 45-24-4 record for 94 standings points, the Hurricanes are looking to move past the Mikko Rantanen debacle and make some noise in the postseason.
As for the Maple Leafs, they are preparing for battle against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. For the Maple Leafs to clinch their spot, they will also need to secure at least one standings point.
A win over overtime loss will be enough to punch the Maple Leafs ticket to the postseason.
The Maple Leafs have made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons but are still looking to make it past the second round. Their one playoff series win came in 2023 when they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
The hope is this year will be different in what could be the final year of Toronto’s superstar core. Maple Leafs leading scorer Mitch Marner is in the final year of his contract as is former captain John Tavares.
Marner and Tavares are two of the Maple Leafs’ top players and might be playing their way out of town.
It won’t be an easy night for either the Hurricanes of Maple Leafs, but they could easily be seen as Cup contenders if they find their way into the playoffs and put together strong showings down the stretch.
