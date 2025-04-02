Canadiens Playoff Hopes Keep Growing
The Montreal Canadiens were riding a five-game winless streak into a home-and-home set with the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Heading into those matchups, the Canadiens were managing to stay alive in the Eastern Conference wild card race, but they needed to end their losing skid to keep up in the fight.
Not only did the Canadiens win both games against the Panthers, they stunned them when the teams met in Montreal.
The Panthers were leading 2-1 in the final minute of the game, forcing the Canadiens to pull their goalie for the extra attacker. Despite the extra skater, the Canadiens had to return goalie Sam Montembeault to his net for a face off in their zone with about 20 seconds remaining.
The Canadiens managed to gain possession and begin one last offensive attack. Panthers defenseman Seth Jones poke-checked the puck away from rookie sensation Lane Hutson as the Canadiens were entering the Panthers’ zone, but the puck never went offside.
Hutson corralled the puck and quickly fired it toward the net. It squibbed through a Panthers defender to wide open Nick Suzuki who had a wide open net to work with. Suzuki tied the game with eight seconds remaining and forced overtime.
Just as quick as Suzuki forced overtime, he called game for the Canadiens, executing a perfect wraparound 29 seconds into the bonus frame.
The extra standings point for the Canadiens is huge in their playoff race, putting them in sole possession of the second wild card spot in the East. Now with a 35-30-9 record and 79 standings points as the regular season winds down, the Canadiens are seeing their playoff odds continue to rise.
According to moneypuck.com, the Canadiens are up over 50% odds of making the playoffs. The New York Rangers are right behind Montreal in the standings, but they only have a 26.2% chance of securing a playoff spot.
With a little over two weeks remaining in the 2024-25 NHL season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are starting to take shape. Teams are clinching, others are being eliminated, and the Canadiens are staying alive and leading a tight pack in the Eastern Conference wild card race.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!