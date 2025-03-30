Maple Leafs Look to Seal Playoff Spot
The Toronto Maple Leafs are routinely one of the NHL’s best-performing teams in the regular season but can’t keep things together in the playoffs. With another solid season under their belt, the Maple Leafs will have another chance at playoff redemption.
If the Montreal Canadiens lose their meeting with the Florida Panthers and the Maple Leafs defeat the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto will punch their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Maple Leafs are riding a streak of eight consecutive postseason appearances but have made it to the second round just once. Currently holding a 44-25-4 record for 92 standings points, there is hope the 2025 playoff run can be different.
Pending unrestricted free agent Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs in scoring with 90 points (22G-68) in 72 games played. Rumors have already swilled that the Maple Leafs would like to extend Marner with a new contract, but those talks may have to wait until the offseason.
William Nylander leas the Maple Leafs in goals with 42, good for second most in the entire NHL behind only Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.
Newly minted captain Auston Matthews has been banged up this season and hasn’t seemed at 100%, but has still produced 29 goals and 39 assists for 68 total points.
The goaltending tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll has been paying off pretty well for the Maple Leafs, as they split time between the pipes. Stolarz has a 16-8-3 record in 29 appearances, while Woll has a 24-13-1 record.
Injuries have forced the Maple Leafs to utilize prospect Dennis Hildeby and veteran Matt Murray at times during the 2024-25 season, but the rest of the team has made sure their goalie is taken care of.
If all goes their way and the Maple Leafs clinch a playoff berth, they will be the first team in from the Atlantic Division.
The Maple Leafs have become accustomed to disappointments and first round exits. This time around, in what could be the final opportunity for the current core, the Maple Leafs are hoping to finally make real noise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
