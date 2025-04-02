Islanders Head Coach Calls Out Veteran Forward
The New York Islanders slide further out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture and are running out of time to make up ground. The team is in danger of falling into a losing record if they lose their next game and are five points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
It's been a troubling season for the Islanders' lineup between injuries and underperformance. That couldn't be truer for forward Anthony Duclair. In his first season with the Isles, Duclair has struggled. Injuries have limited him to just 44 games, and when healthy, he's been a shell of his offensive self. He has just seven goals and 11 points in 44 contests.
The lack of production has earned Duclair less and less ice time and it appears he's in the head coach's doghouse. Islanders HC Patrick Roy called out the veteran forward following another game with less than 15 minutes of ice time. During his postgame conversation with the media, Roy didn't hold back in criticizing Duclair's effort level and performance on the ice.
"He was god awful," he said. "He's lucky to be in the lineup. He's not skating, he's not competing, he's not moving his feet."
The comments are a hard shot at Duclair, but speak to the team's overall performance. The Islanders have been one of the most lackluster teams down the stretch, and Duclair's production is just a symptom of that. The team ranks 27th in the NHL in average goals with 2.72 this season. The only teams producing a worse average are some of the worst teams in the NHL this season, teams like the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators.
Duclair needs to improve. The Islanders inked the veteran to a long-term contract before the season, and are tied to him through the 2027-2028 seasons at a $3.5 million annual salary cap hit. If he doesn't increase his scoring, the Isles will certainly look to move him in the offseason.
