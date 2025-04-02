Penguins' Sidney Crosby Invests in Former Teammate's Watch Brand
Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby is branching out beyond the sport of hockey and has partnered with Swiss watch brand NORQAIN as their newest investor. The watch brand co-founded by Nashville Predators star Roman Josi and former teammate of Crosby’s with the Penguins, Mark Streit.
Crosby and Streit won the Stanley Cup together in 2017 with the Penguins and have remained close ever since, with Crosby becoming a big fan and collector of NORQAIN watches since then.
According to NORQAIN, Crosby owns multiple watches from their brand and even gifted one to long-time teammate Evgeni Malkin when he reached 1,000 career points in 2019.
Along with an ownership stake in the North American market, Crosby will become the face of NORQAIN across the United States and Canada.
Josi and Streit are two of only 43 Switzerland native to ever reach the NHL. With 724 career points, Josi is the highest-scoring Swiss native in league history. Streit played 12 years in the NHL accumulating 434 points, fourth all-time among Swiss natives.
After winning the Cup in Pittsburgh in 2017 at the age of 39, Streit played his final two career games as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.
At the age of 37, Crosby continues to show why he is one of the best players to ever lace a pair of skates. He's a three-time Stanley Cup champion, twice an Olympic gold medalist, and is the most consistent point producer ever.
