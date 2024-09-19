Champions? Sidney Crosby Addresses Staying With Penguins
It took quite some time, but Sidney Crosby finally signed an extension to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby’s new extension is two years and will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2026-27 season.
While it took Crosby and the Penguins a few months to strike a deal, many speculated that the state of the team might run the captain out of town. Crosby is known as one of the sport’s biggest competitors and wants nothing more than to win hockey games.
Winning hockey games is something the Penguins haven’t done much of recently. They’ve missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and many believe they’re lined up for a third straight postseason absence.
Crosby believes there is still something special in Pittsburgh and with the Penguins. He said after signing his extension, that there is still an expectation to win.
“It’s just trust and belief and knowing the organization and knowing the group,” Crosby said. “There’s always been an expectation here and I love that.”
In Crosby’s time in Pittsburgh, he’s helped lead the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships. He’s one of the main reasons the expectations are what they are and why the standard is so high.
No matter the state the team is in, having guys like Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson around heightens the expectations.
“I love that the expectation is to win,” Crosby said. “I think it gets the best of everybody. It pushes us to be better.”
While many will believe the days of the Penguins fighting for championships are over, Crosby believes he and his team still have what it takes.
Even in his new deal, Crosby’s salary cap hit will stay at an affordable $8.7 million, leaving plenty of room for the Penguins’ front office to make big additions. With the cap expected to increase and their best player keeping a steady salary, there is extra incentive for Kyle Dubas to make splash moves.
