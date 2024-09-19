Devils are Dark Horse Stanley Cup Contenders?
The New Jersey Devils made aggressive moves this summer with the goal of returning to the postseason. After an 81-point campaign last year, the team acquired a new goaltender, head coach, and defenseman.
The Devils now enter camp trying to put it all together. There is still some business to take care of, like finalizing the contract for restricted free agent Dawson Mercer. Other than that, the goal now is build chemistry as a team and prepare to start the long journey back to the playoffs.
With their impressive summer, many NHL analysts and writers are predicting a better season for the Devils. That includes NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen. When asked for a dark horse Stanley Cup candidate this season, Rosen had an easy choice.
"The New Jersey Devils will not be my pick to win the Stanley Cup," he wrote. "But if most everything breaks right, they have the talent and depth for a Cup run after missing the playoffs with 81 points last season."
What is it about the Devils that gives Rosen this idea? He touched on the multiple positional upgrades, their high-powered offense, and their young defensemen ready for larger roles as seveal of the reasons he is high on New Jersey. The key for the Devils, according to Rosen, is the health of second-year puck mover Luke Hughes.
"But the Devils need some fortunate health this season," he wrote. "And already there's a question with Luke Hughes sidelined until at least late October, if not into early November, because of a left shoulder injury he sustained during his offseason training. Hughes played all 82 games last season and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year. If he misses all of October, he will miss 13 games; that's a significant chunk for a top-four defensemen."
If Hughes can return quickly, and the rest of their offseason moves pay off, the Devils should be returning to the postseason in 2025. If the plan goes sideways, however, it could be another season of disappointment in New Jersey.
