Kings Re-Sign Forward to One-Year Deal
The Los Angeles Kings had one piece of unresolved business heading into training camp. After signing rising superstar Quinton Byfield to a long-term contract and acquiring a new starting goaltender in Darcy Kuemper, all that remained was the contract of one restricted free agent.
23 year-old winger Arthur Kaliyev was the teams' last remaining unsigned restricted free agents. But according to NHL insiders Darren Dreger and Elliotte Friedman, the Kings and Kaliyev are finalizing a deal to bring him back to Los Angeles. The deal is reportedly a one-year contract worth $825,000. Coming off of his entry-level deal, this is the next chance for Kaliyev to show how he fits into the future of the Kings' organization.
Last season was a difficult one for Kaliyev after impressing his first two seasons with the Kings. Over 51 games during the 2023-2024 season, he scored just seven goals and finished with 15 points. The two seasons prior, he scored 13 and 14 goals respectively and finished with at least 25 points. Over 188 total NHL games, he has 35 goals, 36 assists, and 71 points.
Last season, he had trouble finding a consistent role and staying in the lineup. The team saw a huge jump from players like Byfield, but it seemingly came at the cost of players like Kalyiev regressing. Hopefully with this new deal and endorsement from the team, he can re-find his goal scoring form and possibly even improve upon it.
Kaliyev has spent the entirety of his career with the Kings. They selected him with the 33rd overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. He was a standout player in junior hockey, and the Kings were thrilled that he fell to the second round of that draft. Now a few years later, the team is still hoping Kaliyev can develop into the scoring winger they envisioned him to be.
