Capitals Forward's Career in Jeopardy
The Washington Capitals will be without alternate captain T.J. Oshie for the entirety of the 2024-25 season. Oshie completed a medical exam with the Capitals and the team says he will be listed as injured.
According to the Capitals, Oshie is expected to be listed on long-term injured reserve when the 2024-25 season opens. Lingering back problems held Oshie to just 52 regular season games in 2023-24 and an obvious decline in performance.
"The last season was challenging for me, my family, and my teammates as I dealt with a chronic back injury that kept me out of the lineup,” Oshie said in a statement. “I have used the offseason to explore and pursue long-term solutions for my injury. I remain committed to the process and am working and doing my best to regain total health. In the meantime, I will continue to help and support my teammates and the organization in any way I can. I greatly appreciate all of our fans' support during this time.”
In his 52-game 2023-24, Oshie put up 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 total points; tying a career low. In 2021-22 Oshie scored 24 points, but in just 44 games played.
The upcoming 2024-25 season is also the last one on Oshie’s eight-year deal with the Capitals. At 37 years old, Oshie’s career in the NHL may be already over.
“We will support and assist T.J. as he seeks a lasting solution for his recurring injury,” Capitals vice president and and general manager Chris Patrick said. “T.J. is a vital member of our team and continues to be an indispensable member of the organization and leadership group. Our organization fully backs him as he assesses his current health challenges.”
In nine seasons with the Capitals, Oshie has appeared in 567 games and scored 192 goals with 193 assists for 385 total points.
Oshie recently passed 1,000 games played, sitting at 1,010. Tacking on seven years with the St. Louis Blues, Oshie has recorded 302 career goals and 393 assists for 695 points.
Oshie and the Capitals have known this could be a possible outcome all offseason. Everyone worked hard to make things work, but the pain appears to just be too much for the veteran forward.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!