Insider: Predators, Flames, Blackhawks Interested in Center Trades
The NHL season is only weeks old, so trade speculation is still at a minimum, but teams like the Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, and Chicago Blackhawks all have a common interest. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, all three of the Predators, Flames, and Blackhawks will be looking for top-end centers.
Not only are they looking for centers, they’re looking for centers for different purposes.
For the Predators, they could use a center to bolster their depth. They’ve gotten off to a poor start but had a busy offseason adding huge names to the roster. With guys like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault added to the roster, big things were expected in Nashville.
After a 0-5-0 start, Predators general manager Barry Trotz has already started focusing on centers.
“No one is trading anyone right now. I would like to get a center, but no one is giving their centermen away.”
The Flames had their own surprising start, but it the best way possible. With a notably weaker lineup than last season, the Flames have gotten off to a 5-0-1 start.
Adding a center would fill a specific need in Calgary, but also reward the team and as they build for the future.
Friedman notes that the Flames don’t have a right-handed center who can take better advantage of draws in certain spots on the ice.
“A problem the Flames eventually will address,” Friedman writes. “They don’t have a right-shot center, leading to disadvantages in the circle.”
The Flames don’t have plans on adding rentals to their lineup. They want faces that are in it for the long-haul and will be around when success is expected.
Finally for the Blackhawks, Friedman was short and simple about their center situation.
“Cut-and-paste with Chicago, when it comes to centers,” Friedman said. “Centers for everyone!”
The Blackhawks are obviously building for the future and could use elite-level talent to support Connor Bedard. They’ve got the veteran faces who can show Bedard the ropes for his first few years, but they’ll need proven skill players who can put up numbers.
Bedard can’t do it all on his own. The Blackhawks recently scratched Philipp Kurashev thanks to his lousy start to the year.
The Blackhawks plan on being good in the near future. They’ll need to find some helping hands for Bedard.
