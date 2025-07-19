Blackhawks Forward Headlines Western Conference Breakout Forward Candidates
Which Western Conference forwards are primed to have a breakout season? The conference is loaded. The Edmonton Oilers made the Stanley Cup Finals back-to-back seasons and are trying to defend their status as top team in the West. Can they keep it up with a revamped roster? The Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken missed the postseason, but are attempting to change that in 2026. The good news for all three of these teams is they each have a candidate to have breakout campaigns in the upcoming season.
Frank Nazar - Chicago Blackhawks
There might not be a breakout candidate more primed to do damage than Frank Nazar in Chicago. He dominated the AHL for the first quarter of last season and forced a call-up to the NHL. Over 53 games with the Blackhawks, he scored 12 goals and added 14 assists for 26 points. It was an impressive debut, and it's just the start.
The 21-year-old forward is a dynamic offensive player. The Blackhawks are looking for someone to become the running mate for Connor Bedard, and Nazar can become a 25-goal, 60 point player in his sophomore season.
Matthew Savoie - Edmonton Oilers
The attention on a young Oilers forward is all focused on newly acquired Isaac Howard. It's a fair development, given that Howard is the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the best player in NCAA hockey, and is hoping to play an essential role in Edmonton this season.
The more likely breakout candidate, however, is Matthew Savoie. In his second season with the organization, Savoie is ready for the NHL permanently. He had an incredible first professional campaign, recording 19 goals and 35 assists for 54 points in 66 AHL contests. He's shown a consistent improvement as he's ascended from junior hockey to the professional ranks, and there's no reason to doubt him doing that again at the NHL level.
The opportunities are plenty for young forwards to stick on the NHL roster. The Oilers are looking for support and depth throughout the lineup, and the playmaking Savoie is ready to have a huge first full season in the NHL.
Matty Beniers - Seattle Kraken
The NHL has forgotten the talent that Kraken center Matty Beniers possesses. Last year, his third in the league, was a bounce-back campaign from his sophomore slump. Playing in all 82 games, he hit 20 goals and finished with 42 points. At just 22 years old, he's accumulated 249 NHL games and 146 points.
