Oilers Sign Top Swedish League Scorer to NHL Deal
The Edmonton Oilers entered the 2024-25 season as one of the strongest teams in the NHL, but they are already looking for improvements in 2025-26. The Oilers announced that they have signed 29-year-old David Tomasek of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to an NHL contract.
Tomasek caught the attention of the Oilers after a 2024-25 season where he led the SHL with 57 points split between 24 goals and a league-leading 33 assists. The one-year contract will begin with the upcoming 2025-26 season and earn Tomasek $1.2 million against the salary cap.
A native of Prague, Czechia, Tomasek has played in multiple professional hockey leagues across Europe, including the SHL, Russia’s KHL, Finland’s SM Liiga, and Czechia’s ELH.
In 99 games played over the last two seasons with Farjestad BK in Sweden, Tomasek picked up 49 goals and 53 assists for 102 points.
Tomasek spent two seasons on North American ice as a junior player, skating with the Belleville Bulls of the OHL. That was a decade ago and he hasn’t played on a North American sheet of ice since.
It’s worth noting that Tomasek’s numbers look good, but he’s only stayed within one league for more than two consecutive seasons once.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Oilers general manager Stan Bowmen traveled to Sweden to watch Tomasek personally.
The Oilers are taking a gamble with Tomasek, but it’s not a risky one. The contract is cheap and he could bring a ton of upside at the center position in Edmonton.
