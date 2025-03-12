Blackhawks GM Reveals Recent Heart Procedure
As if the trade deadline wasn't stressful enough for NHL executives, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson had a whole new layer of stress to deal with at the same time.
In the latest episode of the Blackhawks' "Every Shift" documentary series, Davidson, 36, revealed that he underwent heart surgery to replace a valve that wasn't working properly. Davidson and his wife Angelica both thanked the Blackhawks for allowing him to take time to focus on his health.
"I think what's meant so much to us and to me is that we've never even had to think about that part, about what's going to happen with (his) job," Angelica said. "Because honestly I don't think he has a ton of time, really, to sit down and think about his health issues when he has so much other stuff going on around. He's got a young team, a young family, it's always something that I'm worried about in the back of my mind."
Sadly, heart surgeries are all too familiar for Davidson. The Ottawa native was born with a heart defect known as Tetralogy of Fallot, which required him to undergo two open-heart surgeries as an infant. He also underwent surgery in 2019 to replace a pulmonary valve, and this latest surgery was reportedly on the same valve.
Soon after, though, Davidson was back at work for the trade deadline. The Blackhawks made a huge trade on March 1, sending star defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick. They also made two smaller trades just before the deadline on Friday, one with the Detroit Red Wings and another with the Utah Hockey Club.
"I feel great," Davidson said in the documentary. "There was a period where I was a little slow and low energy but I think that's pretty natural given the type of operation I went through. I feel 100 percent, I feel great."
Chicago currently has the second-worst record in the league at 20-36-9 (49 points), only ahead of the San Jose Sharks. This is a long and painful rebuild for the Blackhawks, and they believe Davidson is the right man to lead said rebuild.
